Watch Legacies Online: Season 3 Episode 8

Did the Salvatore students manage to save Landon?

On Legacies Season 3 Episode 8, everyone had a part to play in his potential return, but Hope struggled to trust M.G. after a decision he made.

Meanwhile, Kaleb, Cleo, and Alaric joined forces to save the school when the latest monster showed up.

As everyone fought their respective battles, the prison world threatened to take down the school.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.