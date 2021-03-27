Watch MacGyver Online: Season 5 Episode 11

Did Mac and Riley manage to save a country?

The pair headed overseas on MacGyver Season 5 Episode 11 when they learned a group of people tried to trigger a governmental collapse.

However, they realized they were in too deep when they inhaled new microscopic technology.

Did the rest of Team Mac manage to save them from across the world?

Use the video above to watch MacGyver online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.