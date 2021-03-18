Watch Nancy Drew Online: Season 2 Episode 8

Did the ghost take over George's body?

On Nancy Drew Season 2 Episode 8, things took a deadly turn went the ghost threatened to keep the body.

With the Aglaeca a distant memory, Nancy started to wonder whether they were going to be continually pursued by new demons.

Meanwhile, Bess and Nick shared a moment in the diner, but what did it mean?

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.