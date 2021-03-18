Watch Nancy Drew Online: Season 2 Episode 8

at .

Did the ghost take over George's body?

On Nancy Drew Season 2 Episode 8, things took a deadly turn went the ghost threatened to keep the body.

Bess - Nancy Drew Season 2 Episode 8

With the Aglaeca a distant memory, Nancy started to wonder whether they were going to be continually pursued by new demons.

Meanwhile, Bess and Nick shared a moment in the diner, but what did it mean?

Watch Nancy Drew Season 2 Episode 8 Online

Use the video above to watch Nancy Drew online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

Show Comments
Tags: ,

Nancy Drew Season 2 Episode 8 Quotes

Ryan: Nancy's here? Right now? Did she say anything about me?
Nick: Uh, no. Hey, but that just means she's still working through her feelings about you being her father. Okay? She'll talk when she's ready.

Nancy: I'll tell Nick that we need the morning off.
George: Wait, no. Don't tell Nick, please. I haven't quite looped him in yet.
Nancy: About the murderous French ghost that's time-sharing your body ever since we defeated the Aglaeca?
George: It hasn't come up in conversation.
Nancy: Okay.
George: Look, it's for his own good. Okay? He just got over his nightmares of me dying in his arms. I'm not gonna send him on an anxiety spiral.

Nancy Drew Season 2 Episode 8

Nancy Drew Season 2 Episode 8 Photos

Nick and Bess - Nancy Drew Season 2 Episode 8
Bess - Nancy Drew Season 2 Episode 8
Bess and Nick - Nancy Drew Season 2 Episode 8
George Fan - Nancy Drew Season 2 Episode 8
George - Nancy Drew Season 2 Episode 8
Marriage Trouble - Nancy Drew Season 2 Episode 8
  1. Nancy Drew
  2. Nancy Drew Season 2
  3. Nancy Drew Season 2 Episode 8
  4. Watch Nancy Drew Online: Season 2 Episode 8