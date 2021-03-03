Watch NCIS Online: Season 18 Episode 8

at .

How did Sloane's exit affect the team?

On NCIS Season 18 Episode 8, the team learned that Sloane's name was discovered at the site of an abandoned bus with a dead driver.

Searching for Clues - NCIS Season 18 Episode 7

Gibbs made his way to the scene of the supposed crime with the aim of finding out who was targeting her.

However, it became clear that Sloane could not return to her old life.

Watch NCIS Season 18 Episode 8 Online

Use the video above to watch NCIS online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

Show Comments
Tags: ,

NCIS Season 18 Episode 8 Quotes

Exactly how dangerous is this situation?

McGee [to Vance]

We caught the bad guy hours ago. Usually, we go home after that.

Gibbs [to Jack]

NCIS Season 18 Episode 8

NCIS Season 18 Episode 8 Photos

Gibbs Helps Out - NCIS Season 18 Episode 8
Strategy Session - NCIS Season 18 Episode 8
Searching for Girls - NCIS Season 18 Episode 8
Finding a Hacker - NCIS Season 18 Episode 8
In Country - NCIS Season 18 Episode 8
Making Plans - NCIS Season 18 Episode 8
  1. NCIS
  2. NCIS Season 18
  3. NCIS Season 18 Episode 8
  4. Watch NCIS Online: Season 18 Episode 8