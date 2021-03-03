Watch NCIS Online: Season 18 Episode 8

How did Sloane's exit affect the team?

On NCIS Season 18 Episode 8, the team learned that Sloane's name was discovered at the site of an abandoned bus with a dead driver.

Gibbs made his way to the scene of the supposed crime with the aim of finding out who was targeting her.

However, it became clear that Sloane could not return to her old life.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.