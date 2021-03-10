Watch NCIS Online: Season 18 Episode 9

How did Gibbs plan to move on?

On NCIS Season 18 Episode 9, the leader of team NCIS continued to worry about Sloane after she opted to stay behind.

Meanwhile, the rest of the team dove into a new case that took them into the competitive world of food trucks.

The case turned on its head when they found a man frozen to death in the back of one.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.