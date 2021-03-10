Watch New Amsterdam Online: Season 3 Episode 2

What happened to Iggy?

On New Amsterdam Season 3 Episode 2, things at the hospital were thrown into question when Bloom came to a stunning realization.

Casey's Advice - New Amsterdam Season 3 Episode 1

Meanwhile, Max was forced to face the heartbreaking consequences of one of his policies.

Did it give him some more food for thought, or did he have to double down to save face?

New Amsterdam Season 3 Episode 2 Quotes

Floyd: My hospital had three.
Helen: Three what?
Floyd: Only three deaths. I feel guilty even saying it. 
Helen: Don't. You were spared. I wish we were, especially Lauren. It hit her the worst.

Floyd: What happened to how can I help?
Helen: The virus hit us hard. Nothing is the same.

