Watch New Amsterdam Online: Season 3 Episode 3

at .

Did Max vote with his head or his heart?

On New Amsterdam Season 3 Episode 3, he learned a shocking secret that could help with the hospital's lack of revenue.

Grim Prognosis? - Tall - New Amsterdam Season 3 Episode 2

He had to make a decision that could have severe consequences.

Meanwhile, Iggy pushed back on the new telemedicine system because it undermined everything they stood for.

Elsewhere, Sharpe uncovered a startling trend in the hospital.

Watch New Amsterdam Season 3 Episode 3 Online

Use the video above to watch New Amsterdam online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

Show Comments
Tags: ,

New Amsterdam Season 3 Episode 3 Quotes

If you want a tagline, how about "Come back to New Amsterdam, because if you're not dead yet, we can finish the job."

Max

How often do you get to see anybody who's not stuck inside of this box?

Iggy

New Amsterdam Season 3 Episode 3

New Amsterdam Season 3 Episode 3 Photos

Bring Her to Life - New Amsterdam Season 3 Episode 3
Lauren Looks Up - Tall - New Amsterdam Season 3 Episode 3
Trends and Patterns - New Amsterdam Season 3 Episode 3
Calling for Help - tall - New Amsterdam Season 3 Episode 3
Informing Max of a Trend - New Amsterdam Season 3 Episode 3
A Concerning Trend - Tall - New Amsterdam Season 3 Episode 3
  1. New Amsterdam
  2. New Amsterdam Season 3
  3. New Amsterdam Season 3 Episode 3
  4. Watch New Amsterdam Online: Season 3 Episode 3