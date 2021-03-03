Watch Prodigal Son Online: Season 2 Episode 7

Did Malcolm manage to put Ainsley's drama to the back of his mind?

On Prodigal Son Season 2 Episode 7, things took an explosive turn at the hospital and Malcolm had to focus on a new case.

Edrisa Geeks Out - Prodigal Son Season 2 Episode 7

What did he remember about his childhood?

Meanwhile, Martin got a new job in the hospital, but he quickly realized there was more to this new role.

Elsewhere, a new enemy at the hospital emerged.

Prodigal Son Season 2 Episode 7 Quotes

Malcolm: So just one murder today?
Dani: What one isn't doing it for ya anymore?
Edrisa: I could keep my ear to the ground if you like.
Malcolm: Actually I could use your help with something. Are you free-
Edrisa: Yes!
JT: He didn't even give a time!
Malcolm: I'll, uh, swing by the lab tonight.
Edrisa: It's a date.

Anyone can be a murderer. Wrong place. Wrong time. An accident. An impulse. But there's another type of killer. For them, murder is an addiction. A bad love they can't quit. Truth is anyone can do it once, but the second kill, that's when the switch is flipped, and a serial killer is born.

Malcolm

Prodigal Son Season 2 Episode 7

