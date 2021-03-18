Watch Riverdale Online: Season 5 Episode 8

Was it truly the end of the line for Riverdale?

On Riverdale Season 5 Episode 8, a big announcement forced the characters to take stock and decide what was the next plan of attack.

Meanwhile, Cheryl learned some surprising news about Toni, but who tried to derail her plan to learn even more?

Elsewhere, Jughead struggled to write his novel while simultaneously working at Pop's.

Riverdale Season 5 Episode 8 Quotes

A lot can happen in seven years. But in Riverdale, the more things change, the more they stay exactly the same.

Jughead

Archie: So, what do you want to have done to your apartment?
Veronica: One word: demolition. I want it all torn out, right to the studs.
Archie: That’s a big job, but yeah, I think my buddy Eric would be up to help out. What’s your timeline?
Veronica: I want it done yesterday.

