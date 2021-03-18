Watch Riverdale Online: Season 5 Episode 8

Was it truly the end of the line for Riverdale?

On Riverdale Season 5 Episode 8, a big announcement forced the characters to take stock and decide what was the next plan of attack.

Meanwhile, Cheryl learned some surprising news about Toni, but who tried to derail her plan to learn even more?

Elsewhere, Jughead struggled to write his novel while simultaneously working at Pop's.

Use the video above to watch Riverdale online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.