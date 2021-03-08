Watch Shameless Online: Season 11 Episode 7

Did Ian and Mickey find gay friends?

That was the plan on Shameless Season 11 Episode 7 in which they got closer to a group of males.

Stolen Bikes - Shameless Season 11 Episode 7

Meanwhile, Debbie learned another big detail about Sammi's past that made her question the relationship.

Elsewhere, Lip desperately tried to sell the stolen vehicles before it was too late for him.

Shameless Season 11 Episode 7 Quotes

Debbie: You wanted to do your own shit. I'll never forgive you for that.
Sammi: You'll never forgive me for that?
Debbie: They'll never. Prince will never.
Sammi: Holy shit. You think I'm Monica.
Debbie: What?
Sammi: I am not your mom, Debbie.

Ian: That was a bust, huh?
Mickey: Oh, yeah, apart from a hand job, duck, and orgy, total waste of a fucking day. Still think we need gay friends?
Ian: Need? No. I mean, I'm not opposed to it. We just ... we want friends we have things in common with. There's a reason I do the same thing as Lip. I'm like Lip. I'm okay if he's my only friend for now.
Mickey: All right, wanna go tell Debbie you wanna do what Lip wants on this thing? She's gonna love you so much.

