Watch Sister Wives Online: Season 15 Episode 6

Did the family want to move back to Utah?

A stunning announcement about Polygamy on Sister Wives Season 15 Episode 6 made everyone change their stance on living in Flagstaff.

Meanwhile, Arizona went into lockdown as COVID-19 rates continued to rise, meaning the family had to stay at home.

This allowed several members to rebuild bonds, but Meri was still tired of all the drama with Kody.

Use the video above to watch Sister Wives online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.