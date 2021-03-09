Watch Snowpiercer Online: Season 2 Episode 7

at .

Who got murdered?

On Snowpiercer Season 2 Episode 7, Layton realized a serial killer was aboard the train and investigated who it could be.

Lighting Up in Red - Snowpiercer Season 2 Episode 7

Meanwhile, Till learned more details about Melanie's deal with Wilford, leading to an unexpected power shift.

Elsewhere, the other train posed a major threat to the future of the cause.

Watch Snowpiercer Season 2 Episode 7 Online

Use the video above to watch Snowpiercer online right here via TV Fanatic.

Snowpiercer Season 2 Episode 7 Quotes

Ben: Pick up, Big Alice. I know you're listening, you psychotic old goat.
Wilford: Hello, Ben. You sound needy.

I thought I'd be used to death by now. What's eight lives against the seven billion we lost in The Freeze? But it's different this way. This isn't the cold. This is us. People. Wasting each other to violence. We can't stop. It's our answer for everything. We get lost in it. I got lost in it. And now, all I want is for it to stop. I want just one night where I close my eyes and I'm not afraid of what's on the other side. One night where I don't feel so alone on Snowpiercer, one thousand and thirty-four cars long.

Till

Snowpiercer Season 2 Episode 7

