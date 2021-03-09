Watch Snowpiercer Online: Season 2 Episode 7

Who got murdered?

On Snowpiercer Season 2 Episode 7, Layton realized a serial killer was aboard the train and investigated who it could be.

Meanwhile, Till learned more details about Melanie's deal with Wilford, leading to an unexpected power shift.

Elsewhere, the other train posed a major threat to the future of the cause.

Use the video above to watch Snowpiercer online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.