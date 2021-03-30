Watch Snowpiercer Online: Season 2 Episode 9

Did Wilford's plan work?

On Snowpiercer Season 2 Episode 9, the future of both trains was on the line as different sides duked it out.

An Eclectic Bunch - Snowpiercer Season 2 Episode 9

Meanwhile, Layton continued to lose what little power he had left, leading to an epic confrontation.

Elsewhere, Melanie revealed her hope that the future was bright for everyone, but a devastating plan threatened everyone.

Snowpiercer Season 2 Episode 9 Quotes

My own hope I keep hidden. Hidden in the few people who can rekindle it.

Ruth

Hope is a powerful thing. Melanie used it to unite the people. First, with a lie. But then with a promise of a life off of Snowpiercer. Andre Layton used hope to inspire his people to fight for their freedom. But look where that's got him. And Mr. Wilford is a different story. He's turned hope into fear. He's turned the train against itself and then offered security.

Ruth

