Watch Station 19 Online: Season 4 Episode 6

Did Carina and DeLuca tade Opal down?

On Station 19 Season 4 Episode 6, the pair pursued the leader of the sex trafficking ring.

Meanwhile, Maya left Andy in charge for the yearly inspection of the firehouse.

Elsewhere, Ben was put in harm's way when he followed through on a mission that put him and someone else in danger.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.