Watch Station 19 Online: Season 4 Episode 6

Did Carina and DeLuca tade Opal down?

On Station 19 Season 4 Episode 6, the pair pursued the leader of the sex trafficking ring.

Meanwhile, Maya left Andy in charge for the yearly inspection of the firehouse.

Elsewhere, Ben was put in harm's way when he followed through on a mission that put him and someone else in danger.

Andy: You OK?
Sullivan: This has happened to me a lot. I’ve had guns drawn on me before. It’s exhausting.

Vic: Wait, did they drop all charges against her too?
Ben: If they did it’s only because someone filmed it.
Travis: How vile do you have to be to lock up the mother of a kidnapped kid?
Andy: And the firefighters who rescued the kidnapped kids.
Dean: The Black firefighter. Just the Black male firefighters.

