Watch Station 19 Online: Season 4 Episode 8

What did Vic learn?

On Station 19 Season 4 Episode 8, a surprising secret came to the forefront.

Dean atop - Station 19 Season 4 Episode 8

Meanwhile, Andy grew frustrated at Sullivan for undermining her authority.

Elsewhere, Maya struggled to keep her jealousy at bay when one of Carina's old flames stopped by.

What did we learn about Carina's past following the visit?

Station 19 Season 4 Episode 8 Quotes

Dean: I want those officers punished for what they did to me and Joyce, and I want justice.
Condola: OK, so you don’t know yet?
Dean: I just said that I want…
Condola: Justice, it means nothing. And not just in this current climate of public opinion; it never has because justice is subjective. There is no one way to get justice, and especially not with what you went through. So ask yourself what is the best possible outcome of your decision to take on not only the Seattle Police Department, but the very institution of policing in this country. What do you, Dean Miller, firefighter, hope to achieve?

Vic: Just let’s not tell anyone anything.
Theo: Right, so you don’t want to make this a thing?
Vic: I don’t want our thing to become everyone’s thing.
Theo: Yeah, yeah, I got it. As long as this is still our thing.
Vic: Yeah.

