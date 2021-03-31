Watch Supergirl Online: Season 6 Episode 1

Did everyone manage to save Brainiac?

On Supergirl Season 6 Episode 1, Lex's attack left lives on the line and a devastating decision for Kara as she tried to find a way to save him.

Kelly - Supergirl Season 6 Episode 1

As Kara went on a new mission, she was forced to go up against Gamenmae.

What did she learn about the end of times?

Supergirl Season 6 Episode 1 Quotes

Lillian: And your sister. You can't kill her either.
Lex: Why not? She killed me first.

Nia, you should hear this. I had to work with Lex to destroy Leviathan. Pushing you away, hurting you...it was to protect you. I love you.

Brainy

Kelly Olsen - Supergirl Season 6 Episode 1
Alex Danvers - Supergirl Season 6 Episode 1
Kelly - Supergirl Season 6 Episode 1
Gamemnae - Supergirl Season 6 Episode 1
Lex - Supergirl Season 6 Episode 1
Alex - Supergirl Season 6 Episode 1
