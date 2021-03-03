Watch Superman & Lois Online: Season 1 Episode 2

Did Jordan manage to hide his powers?

On Superman & Lois Season 1 Episode 2, the students at school wondered why he took some time away.

A Connection - Superman & Lois Season 1 Episode 2

Meanwhile, Lois went to war with Morgan Edge and Kyle over what happened with the reactors in town.

Elsewhere, Captain Luthor tried to reiterate that aliens were not to be trusted.

What did Clark do to get the upper hand?

Superman & Lois Season 1 Episode 2 Quotes

Lana: Hey, Lois.
Lois: Hey, Lana, Kyle.
Lana: How's everyone doing?
Lois: You know, adjusting.
Lana: Look, if you need anything please don't hesitate to call. You know what, you should all come tomorrow for a barbecue. One less meal to worry about.
Lois: Yeah, great.
Kyle: You writing something about Morgan Edge?
Lois: He's not as great as you think he is, Kyle.
Kyle: He's bringing jobs to Smallville, so that's good enough for me.

Morgan: What's this?
Lois: The best writing I've ever done.

Bonding Over Merlot - Superman & Lois Season 1 Episode 2
A Connection - Superman & Lois Season 1 Episode 2
Kyle at the BBQ - Superman & Lois Season 1 Episode 2
Lois Looks On - Superman & Lois Season 1 Episode 2
Morgan Edge - Superman & Lois Season 1 Episode 2
