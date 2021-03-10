Watch Superman & Lois Online: Season 1 Episode 3

Did Clark manage to prove to Jordan that he needed to avoid conflict?

On Superman & Lois Season 1 Episode 3, the tension mounted when Jordan wanted to get his own back at his peers.

Meanwhile, Sarah and Lana each made emotional breakthroughs after revealing how they truly felt in life.

Elsewhere, Lois followed a new lead when she learned that Morgan Edge could be responsible for a group of men going missing.

Superman & Lois Season 1 Episode 3 Quotes

Jonathan: Okay, so you can hear all the sounds in the world at once?
Clark: It's more like I can hear every fluctuation in the sonic frequency.
Jonathan: That makes zero sense to me.
Jordan: How do you tell between someone struggling and someone shouting for a taxi?
Clark: Well, it took lots of years of training at the fortress, but that's where I learned to hone in on certain sounds, like people in distress.
Jonathan: Wait, be for real, though. What's the most embarrassing thing you've ever heard.
Lois: Nope, not appropriate.
Jonathan: Be honest, was there nudity involved.
Clark: Maybe when you guys are older.

Jordan: I would have much rather have super hearing than crazy eyes.
Clark: Hey, let's just think of calling it heat vision for now, okay? And, don't be so sure, every power comes with its own burden.
Lois: And responsibilities.
Jordan: Rules.
Clark: Which are meant to protect you.
Jordan: Yeah, don't use my powers. Don't draw attention to myself.
Jonathan: Oh, don't feed him after midnight.
Clark: Hey, it's important that we don't draw unnecessary attention to our family.

