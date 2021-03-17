Watch Superman & Lois Online: Season 1 Episode 4

What did Morgan Edge do next?

Superman & Lois Season 1 Episode 4 found Lois going to extreme measures to try to save Smallville from his lies.

Meanwhile, Lois and Chrissy realized that the town of Smallville was more corrupted than they could have imagined.

Clark had to make a decision about how to tackle all of the changes coming to the town as the threats mounted.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.