Watch Superman & Lois Online: Season 1 Episode 5

Did Clark manage to move on from his mother's death?

On Superman & Lois Season 1 Episode 5, Smallville celebrated its first Harvest Festival since Martha's passing, and there was a lot on the line.

Meanwhile, Jonathan learned that Jordan was upset about his powers and set out to make things right between them.

Elsewhere, Sarah and Lana vowed to make strides in their lives.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.