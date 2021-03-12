Watch Superstore Online: Season 6 Episode 12

Did the future of Cloud 9 hinge on customer satisfaction?

On Superstore Season 6 Episode 12, Jeff returned to the store with a bombshell.

Meanwhile, Mateo turned to Garrett for assistance in his relationship with Eric.

Elsewhere, Dina, Glenn, and Cheyenne's plans to boost the scores changed things a lot in the store.

Superstore Season 6 Episode 12 Quotes

Jeff: Well, Zephra's looking at the scores and the comments, so it's important that you get positive feedback, especially this store.
Dina: What's that supposed to mean?
Jeff: There's been some chatter that 1217 is a “problem child” store.
Glenn: What?!
Jeff: I mean, you did damage the store's servers, there's the raccoon infestation, there's Carol's lawsuit, not to mention the multiple attempts at unionizing --
Dina: Well, yeah, of course, it's gonna sound bad when you just rattle them off in a row like that! But if you intersperse them with good things we've done, or just, you know, random trivia.

Nobody bothers with the surveys. People only use receipts to spit out gum and for murder alibis.

Dina

Superstore Season 6 Episode 12

