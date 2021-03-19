Watch Superstore Online: Season 6 Episode 13

Did Cloud 9 change forever?

The founder's son arrived on Superstore Season 6 Episode 13 and made quite the impression when he proposed a list of changes. 

Sandra's Relaxation - Superstore Season 6 Episode 12

Meanwhile, Garrett helped Dina navigate a tricky situation with Brian. 

How did Brian feel about all of the drama in the store?

Elsewhere, Jonah and Sandra worked together to secure the future of the store. 

Watch Superstore Season 6 Episode 13 Online

Use the video above to watch Superstore online right here via TV Fanatic. 

Superstore Season 6 Episode 13 Quotes

Cheyenne: Lowell was just saying that he wants the store to be more “hands-on,” and I just worry that his ideas might be slightly fully wack.
Glenn: Okay, look. Lowell's methods may seem strange, but that's because we're not on his level intellectually. I mean, this morning, I watched a squirrel unwrap a Reese's Peanut Butter Cup for an hour.
Cheyenne: Glenn, you have to get TikTok. That's like, literally all it is.

Glenn: Mr. Anderson is not your typical heartless businessman. My father had a hardware store, Sturgis & Sons, and Cloud 9 undersold us and put us out of business, but my dad said that you were always a gentleman about it; even took him out to dinner on the night that the store closed for good!
Marcus: Wow, mensch alert!
Jonah: I'm sorry, did we not hear the “put him out of business” part?

Superstore Season 6 Episode 13

