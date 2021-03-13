Watch The Blacklist Online: Season 8 Episode 10

at .

Was it the end of the line for Team Red?

On The Blacklist Season 8 Episode 10, Red and Dembe found themselves in an unprecedented situation when Townsend deployed a torture specialist on them.

Looking For Red - The Blacklist Season 8 Episode 10

The person used unorthodox measures to get through to them.

Meanwhile, Liz's self-imposed exile came to a wild conclusion that put her in the crosshairs of Towsend's people.

Watch The Blacklist Season 8 Episode 10 Online

Use the video above to watch The Blacklist online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

Show Comments
Tags: ,

The Blacklist Season 8 Episode 10 Quotes

So you're the one they call Dembe.

Perrilos [to Dembe]

You know what they call a money launderer who can't be trusted? A bad investment.

Red [to Bobby]

The Blacklist Season 8 Episode 10

The Blacklist Season 8 Episode 10 Photos

Unorthodox Torturer - The Blacklist Season 8 Episode 10
Townsend Attacks - The Blacklist Season 8 Episode 10
Looking For Red - The Blacklist Season 8 Episode 10
Under Attack - The Blacklist Season 8 Episode 10
Dembe Being Targeted - The Blacklist Season 8 Episode 10
Red's a Captive - The Blacklist Season 8 Episode 10
  1. The Blacklist
  2. The Blacklist Season 8
  3. The Blacklist Season 8 Episode 10
  4. Watch The Blacklist Online: Season 8 Episode 10