Watch The Blacklist Online: Season 8 Episode 10

Was it the end of the line for Team Red?

On The Blacklist Season 8 Episode 10, Red and Dembe found themselves in an unprecedented situation when Townsend deployed a torture specialist on them.

The person used unorthodox measures to get through to them.

Meanwhile, Liz's self-imposed exile came to a wild conclusion that put her in the crosshairs of Towsend's people.

