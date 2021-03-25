Watch The Conners Online: Season 3 Episode 13

at .

Did Dan manage to help Louise?

Their relationship was put to the test on The Conners Season 3 Episode 13 when Louise refused to allow him to put himself in the firing line for her.

Can Mark Help? - The Conners Season 3 Episode 13

Meanwhile, Jackie recruited Neville to help her confront the competing restaurants that were posting negative reviews about The Lunch Box.

How did it all play out?

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

The Conners Season 3 Episode 13 Quotes

Jackie [to Dan]: I can't believe you were willing to lie to us and then go over and see Louise. Are you insane?
Becky: You cannot go over there. You are the poster child for underlying conditions.

Customer: Somebody said the lasagna here wasn't fit to feed a dog. I think my dog would love this.
Becky: It says our lasagna tastes like two car mats in a puddle of watered-down ketchup. And you still ordered it?
Customer: I'm from Missouri. I'm a "Show Me" guy.

