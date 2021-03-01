Watch The Equalizer Online: Season 1 Episode 4

at .

Did McCall manage to save a life?

On The Equalizer Season 1 Episode 4, the intense drama after a staged suicide pushed McCall and her team to the limit.

Saving Another Life - The Equalizer Season 1 Episode 3

Meanwhile, McCall learned that she had to work a case to honor a deal she made with someone else back in the day.

Elsewhere, Delilah's lies caused problems in the household, while a shocked Vi reacted to the atmosphere in the house.

Watch The Equalizer Season 1 Episode 4 Online

Use the video above to watch The Equalizer online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

17 New Ships To Board In 2020
Start Gallery

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

Show Comments
Tags: ,

The Equalizer Season 1 Episode 4 Quotes

Harrington: It doesn't matter what I said. You can't link me to anything. You've got nothing.
Dante: Don't be so sure.

Harry: Did you know an octopus has arms. Not tentacles?
Melody: OK.

The Equalizer Season 1 Episode 4

The Equalizer Season 1 Episode 4 Photos

On the Job - The Equalizer Season 1 Episode 4
Smiling at Dante - The Equalizer Season 1 Episode 4
The Bike That Helps - The Equalizer Season 1 Episode 4
Punch - The Equalizer Season 1 Episode 4
At the Event - The Equalizer Season 1 Episode 4
Noth as an Action Hero - The Equalizer Season 1 Episode 4
  1. The Equalizer
  2. The Equalizer Season 1
  3. The Equalizer Season 1 Episode 4
  4. Watch The Equalizer Online: Season 1 Episode 4