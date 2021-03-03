Watch The Flash Online: Season 7 Episode 1

Was there hope to save The Flash?

On The Flash Season 7 Episode 1, Nash Wells dropped a bombshell about the death of the speed force, but who did it cause problems for?

Barry and Iris - The Flash Season 7 Episode 1

Meanwhile, Iris made a startling discovery in the Mirror World, but who was trying to take her place in the real world?

Elsewhere, the team suffered a huge loss.

Who left the team?

Use the video above to watch The Flash online right here via TV Fanatic.

The Flash Season 7 Episode 1 Quotes

For the Flash to run again, Nash Wells must die.

Harry

Eva: Why do you keep interrupting my mission, Flash? I told you, we're on the same side.
Barry: If we're on the same side, then give me back my wife!

Iris - The Flash Season 7 Episode 1
Barry and Iris - The Flash Season 7 Episode 1
Rosa - The Flash Season 7 Episode 1
Cecile - The Flash Season 7 Episode 1
Coffee Break - The Flash Season 7 Episode 1
Nash Wells - The Flash Season 7 Episode 1
