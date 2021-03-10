Watch The Flash Online: Season 7 Episode 2

Who gave Barry new powers?

On The Flash Season 7 Episode 2, the power of speed thinking made the superhero go on a mission to save Iris.

Mirrorverse - The Flash Season 7 Episode 2

Without knowing who gave the power, the rest of Team Flash scrambled to make sense of it.

Cisco, in particular, wondered whether someone was trying to bait them into a false sense of security.

How did it all play out?

The Flash Season 7 Episode 2 Quotes

Why does it always feel like for us to win, some of us have to lose?

Cisco

He was the most brilliant mind I ever met. They all were. Whatever the problem, you could count on a Wells, a council of them, to have the answers. Now, they're all gone. We gotta find the answers ourselves.

Barry

