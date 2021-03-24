Watch The Flash Online: Season 7 Episode 4

at .

What did Abra Kadabra want with Team Flash?

Barry Allen got quite the blast from the past on The Flash Season 7 Episode 4 when he had to make a decision on how to deal with the villain.

Paragon of Love - The Flash Season 7 Episode 4

Meanwhile, Allegra was forced to deal with a tricky situation as Caitlin realized her Killer Frost powers were intensifying.

How did everyone manage to move on in the end?

Watch The Flash Season 7 Episode 4 Online

Use the video above to watch The Flash online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

Show Comments
Tags: ,

The Flash Season 7 Episode 4 Quotes

Look, there are people out there just like you who wish they hadn't been a part of this story. But they were. You're their voice. So try again, for them.

Allegra

Usually we have to kiss first to make the ground shake.

Iris

The Flash Season 7 Episode 4

The Flash Season 7 Episode 4 Photos

Reporter - The Flash Season 7 Episode 4
Iris - The Flash Season 7 Episode 4
Paragon of Love - The Flash Season 7 Episode 4
Flash - The Flash Season 7 Episode 4
Allegra - The Flash Season 7 Episode 4
Barry - The Flash Season 7 Episode 4
  1. The Flash
  2. The Flash Season 7
  3. The Flash Season 7 Episode 4
  4. Watch The Flash Online: Season 7 Episode 4