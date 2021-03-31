Watch The Flash Online: Season 7 Episode 5

at .

Did everyone manage to overcome their worst fears?

On The Flash Season 7 Episode 5, a powerful new villain made its entrance and amplified everyone's fears to wreak havoc on Central City.

Cisco and Barry - The Flash Season 7 Episode 5

Barry was forced to face up to his worst fear in order to contain the threat.

Meanwhile, Iris took a big step forward in her life when she came up with a big plan.

Watch The Flash Season 7 Episode 5 Online

Use the video above to watch The Flash online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

19 Characters Who Had Too Many Love Interests
Start Gallery

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

Show Comments
Tags: ,

The Flash Season 7 Episode 5 Quotes

Where are we with Fuerza? Fuerza. Spanish, for strength. Look, She-Hulk was taken, okay?

Cisco

Cecile: The danger, it was...it was so real. It was so real.
Joe: I'm sure it was, babe, but nightmares can't hurt you.

The Flash Season 7 Episode 5

The Flash Season 7 Episode 5 Photos

Barry Allen - The Flash Season 7 Episode 5
Cisco and Barry - The Flash Season 7 Episode 5
Psych - The Flash Season 7 Episode 5
Bashir - The Flash Season 7 Episode 5
Cecile - The Flash Season 7 Episode 5
Barry - The Flash Season 7 Episode 5
  1. The Flash
  2. The Flash Season 7
  3. The Flash Season 7 Episode 5
  4. Watch The Flash Online: Season 7 Episode 5