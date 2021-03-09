Watch The Good Doctor Online: Season 4 Episode 11

at .

Which residents got to work with Glassman?

On The Good Doctor Season 4 Episode 11, an incredibly unique and complicated surgery found the residents vying for a spot on Glassman's team.

Tension In the OR - The Good Doctor Season 4 Episode 11

Meanwhile, Shaun and Lea navigated another big hurdle in their relationship.

Did Lea stick around at the hospital after big win while fighting the hackers?

Elsewhere, Morgan's past came back to haunt her in a huge way.

Watch The Good Doctor Season 4 Episode 11 Online

Use the video above to watch The Good Doctor online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

Show Comments
Tags: ,

The Good Doctor Season 4 Episode 11 Quotes

What were you doing ten years ago? That's how long it's been since her aneurysm ruptured and Elias has been waiting for her to open her eyes and say 'hi honey I slept in.'

Morgan

Elias: What does that mean?
Morgan: It's a natural reflex of dying muscle.
Shaun: Or it could be hypoxia or an electrolyte imbalance... or brain activity.

The Good Doctor Season 4 Episode 11

The Good Doctor Season 4 Episode 11 Photos

Spoilers for The Good Doctor Season 4 Episode 11
Recruiting the Residents - The Good Doctor Season 4 Episode 11
Tension In the OR - The Good Doctor Season 4 Episode 11
Lea Encourages Shaun - The Good Doctor Season 4 Episode 11
Glassman and Andrews Face Off - The Good Doctor Season 4 Episode 11
Glassman's Back - The Good Doctor Season 4 Episode 11
  1. The Good Doctor
  2. The Good Doctor Season 4
  3. The Good Doctor Season 4 Episode 11
  4. Watch The Good Doctor Online: Season 4 Episode 11