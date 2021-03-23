Watch The Good Doctor Online: Season 4 Episode 12

at .

Did Shaun and Lea make the right call?

On The Good Doctor Season 4 Episode 12, the couple tried to make sense of the big change in their relationship.

Lea;s Decision/Tall - The Good Doctor Season 4 Episode 12

As they navigated the change, they had to come to a decision about their future.

Meanwhile, a renowned surgeon arrived at the hospital for treatment, but who worked the case?

Watch The Good Doctor Season 4 Episode 12 Online

Use the video above to watch The Good Doctor online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

Show Comments
Tags: ,

The Good Doctor Season 4 Episode 12 Quotes

Morgan: We run tests til we know what's wrong with him.
Park: We know what's wrong with him. He has fibromyalgia.
Morgan: So your diagnosis is he has pain because he has unexplainable pain. Well done.

Glassman: I've been on the phone with the cable company for an hour.
Shawn: Lea's pregnant.
Glassman: Are you happy?
Shawn: Yes.
Glassman: I'm glad you're happy. Do you have any concerns?
Shawn: Sleep deprivation.

The Good Doctor Season 4 Episode 12

The Good Doctor Season 4 Episode 12 Photos

Lea's Decision - The Good Doctor Season 4 Episode 12
Lea;s Decision/Tall - The Good Doctor Season 4 Episode 12
Life-Changing News - The Good Doctor Season 4 Episode 12
Glassman Consults - The Good Doctor Season 4 Episode 12
Glassman Consults/Tall - The Good Doctor Season 4 Episode 12
Off-Putting Behavior - The Good Doctor Season 4 Episode 12
  1. The Good Doctor
  2. The Good Doctor Season 4
  3. The Good Doctor Season 4 Episode 12
  4. Watch The Good Doctor Online: Season 4 Episode 12