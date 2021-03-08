Watch The Real Housewives of Atlanta Online: Season 13 Episode 10

Who was causing the problems?

On The Real Housewives of Atlanta Season 13 Episode 10, Marlo invited the ladies on a hayride, but one cast member opted to spill a lot of tea.

Meanwhile, Cynthia was still frustrated about who slept with the stripper and the noises that came out of the room.

Elsewhere, Porsha made a decision about Dennis.

