Watch The Resident Online: Season 4 Episode 8

Did Nic find confronting her trauma to be therapeutic?

Her first day back at Chastain on The Resident Season 4 Episode 8 was almost marred by her attacker being admitted to the ER.

Crashing Down - Tall - The Resident Season 4 Episode 8

Conrad stepped in to make sure she was well enough to return.

Meanwhile, Cain realized that he was self-conscious of himself following his surgery.

Who did he turn to in his time of need?

Watch The Resident online

The Resident Season 4 Episode 8 Quotes

Conrad: Are you OK?
Nic: That's the man who stabbed me.

Leela: Hey, when you have a minute I would like to learn everything about your patients. Not just rhe medicine but personal stuff too.
Jessica: Seriously?
Leela: Yeah! Nurses always know everything right.

