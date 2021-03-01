Watch The Rookie Online: Season 3 Episode 7

at .

Did the team manage to adhere to the rules of the true-crime docuseries?

On The Rookie Season 3 Episode 7, things took quite the turn when they analyzed a recent case featuring a former child actor whose adult life garnered him a cult following.

Harper Looks Pleased - The Rookie Season 3 Episode 6

Meanwhile, Harper's new line of work put her to the forefront, and she quickly changed her outlook on life.

Elsewhere, Nolan realized that he had to make some big changes if he wanted to keep his job.

Watch The Rookie Season 3 Episode 7 Online

Use the video above to watch The Rookie online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

These TV Couples Were Set Up to Succeed, But Failed Miserably
Start Gallery

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

Show Comments
Tags: ,

The Rookie Season 3 Episode 7 Quotes

Celebrities are nuts.

Harper

It didn’t really matter to me that he was famous. I mean, this is LA. Every other house is owned by a superstar or a model, or a cult leader.

Harper

The Rookie Season 3 Episode 7

The Rookie Season 3 Episode 7 Photos

Joe Adler Guest Stars - The Rookie Season 3 Episode 7
Lizzie Broadway Guest Stars - The Rookie Season 3 Episode 7
Doug Savant Guest Stars - The Rookie Season 3 Episode 7
Meredith Scott Lynn Guest Stars - The Rookie Season 3 Episode 7
Lucy Is Interviewed - The Rookie Season 3 Episode 7
  1. The Rookie
  2. The Rookie Season 3
  3. The Rookie Season 3 Episode 7
  4. Watch The Rookie Online: Season 3 Episode 7