Watch The Rookie Online: Season 3 Episode 7

Did the team manage to adhere to the rules of the true-crime docuseries?

On The Rookie Season 3 Episode 7, things took quite the turn when they analyzed a recent case featuring a former child actor whose adult life garnered him a cult following.

Meanwhile, Harper's new line of work put her to the forefront, and she quickly changed her outlook on life.

Elsewhere, Nolan realized that he had to make some big changes if he wanted to keep his job.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.