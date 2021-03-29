Watch The Rookie Online: Season 3 Episode 8

Who kidnapped a high-fly lawyer's son?

On The Rookie Season 3 Episode 8, Nolan and Harper battled to get all the answers, but they realized the judge had a long list of enemies.

Unfortunately, there were even more twists in the tale than they could have anticipated.

However, a wild chain of events left them feeling rewarded for working such a complex case.

Use the video above to watch The Rookie online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.