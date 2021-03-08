Watch The Walking Dead Online: Season 10 Episode 18

What happened to Daryl?

On The Walking Dead Season 10 Episode 18, Daryl finally revealed what happened to him in the years since Rick went missing.

Carol and Dog - The Walking Dead Season 10 Episode 18

Meanwhile, Carol revealed that Connie's predicament weighed heavily on her, and she made a big decision about the future.

Elsewhere, a new character arrived in Leah, but what did she have to say about the state of the world?

The Walking Dead Season 10 Episode 18 Quotes

You need to stay away from my camp.

Daryl

Do you think our luck's run out?

Carol

The Walking Dead Season 10 Episode 18

