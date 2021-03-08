Watch When Calls the Heart Online: Season 8 Episode 3

at .

Did everyone survive?

When Calls the Heart Season 8 Episode 3 found everyone scrambling to help when a geyser erupted at the oil rig.

Someone Is Jealous - When Calls the Heart Season 8 Episode 2

Meanwhile, Nathan is forced to face up to the past when people started investigating him.

Elsewhere, Jesse took a liking to driving Lee's motorcycle, but what did it mean for his future?

When Calls the Heart Season 8 Episode 3 Quotes

Elizabeth: I haven't been very focused. I'm sorry.
Helen: You have the gift of understatement.

I know that I made the right choice not to be with Nathan. But I don't know that I made the choice TO be with Lucas.

Elizabeth

When Calls the Heart Season 8 Episode 3

When Calls the Heart Season 8 Episode 3 Photos

Everyone Joins In - When Calls the Heart Season 8 Episode 3
Success At The Well - When Calls the Heart Season 8 Episode 3
Bill Watches It Burn - When Calls the Heart Season 8 Episode 3
Dusted Up Lucas - When Calls the Heart Season 8 Episode 3
There For Each Other - When Calls the Heart Season 8 Episode 3
Ned Lends a Hand - When Calls the Heart Season 8 Episode 3
