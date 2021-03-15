Watch When Calls the Heart Online: Season 8 Episode 4

What became of Nathan?

The inquiry kicked off on When Calls the Heart Season 8 Episode 4, and it resulted in a wild twist that changed everything in Hope Valley.

Meanwhile, a new family arrived in the Canfields, but what were they hiding?

Elsewhere, Lee's sister and niece arrived in Hope Valley with a huge revelation about the future.

Use the video above to watch When Calls the Heart online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.