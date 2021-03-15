Watch When Calls the Heart Online: Season 8 Episode 4

at .

What became of Nathan?

The inquiry kicked off on When Calls the Heart Season 8 Episode 4, and it resulted in a wild twist that changed everything in Hope Valley.

Elizabeth Welcomes the Canfields - When Calls the Heart Season 8 Episode 4

Meanwhile, a new family arrived in the Canfields, but what were they hiding?

Elsewhere, Lee's sister and niece arrived in Hope Valley with a huge revelation about the future.

When Calls the Heart Season 8 Episode 4 Quotes

Bill: He wants your badge, you know.
Nathan: He can have it.
Bill: Well, talking like that won't do you any good.

Carson, right now it feels like we either have to stop working together or stop seeing each other, and I don't like either choice.

Faith

When Calls the Heart Season 8 Episode 4

When Calls the Heart Season 8 Episode 4 Photos

What About the Mushrooms? - When Calls the Heart Season 8 Episode 4
Minnie and Joseph Tall - When Calls the Heart Season 8 Episode 4
Elizabeth Gets Bold - When Calls the Heart Season 8 Episode 4
Rosemary Has an Idea - When Calls the Heart Season 8 Episode 4
Ol' Shifty Eyes Rides Again - When Calls the Heart Season 8 Episode 4
Man On a Mission - When Calls the Heart Season 8 Episode 4
