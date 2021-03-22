Watch When Calls the Heart Online: Season 8 Episode 5

at .

Who did not graduate?

Graduation day arrived on When Calls the Heart Season 8 Episode 5, but there were some big developments on the big day.

Elizabeth Gets Things Started - When Calls the Heart Season 8 Episode 5

Meanwhile, Rosemary and Lee adjusted to having family in town for the first time.

Elsewhere, a letter from Dottie left all of the Coulters reeling.

What did the letter say?

Watch When Calls the Heart Season 8 Episode 5 Online

Use the video above to watch When Calls the Heart online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

Show Comments
Tags: ,

When Calls the Heart Season 8 Episode 5 Quotes

Elizabeth: Lucas!
Lucas: If anyone can figure out Henry Gowan, he is a better man than I.
Elizabeth: Oh, he's not so hard to understand.
Lucas: I said better man. Then again, I used to be able to read people, and I am having a hard time figuring you out.
Elizabeth: I'm not so hard to figure out.
Lucas: Mm-hmm.
Elizabeth: [laughs] I'm not! Try me.
Lucas: Alright. Would you care to join me for dinner tomorrow night to celebrate the end of the school year?
Elizabeth: I'd be delighted.
Lucas: Delighted. Delight how?
Elizabeth: To join you ... on a date.
Lucas: Would this be an actual date?
Elizabeth: [chuckles] An actual date. How hard was that? [Nathan rides into the picture]

Lee: Well, lucky for us, I make a pretty decent living so you don't HAVE to work.
Rosemary: What if I WANT to work.
Lee: [sucks in air] Well, [chuckles] then you would work, of course!
Rosemary: You're being terribly cavalier about the way I spend my days, and I don't like it, Lee Coulter! I don't like it one bit!
Lee: Sweetheart, don't you think you're being just a tiny bit...
Rosemary: Tiny bit... unreasonable?
Lee: YES! Unreasonable!
Rosemary: [throws the letter in his face] Go stuff your trout!

When Calls the Heart Season 8 Episode 5

When Calls the Heart Season 8 Episode 5 Photos

Concern for Nathan - When Calls the Heart Season 8 Episode 5
Nathan At the Door - When Calls the Heart Season 8 Episode 5
All the Time In the World - When Calls the Heart Season 8 Episode 5
Nathan Rides In Again - When Calls the Heart Season 8 Episode 5
Go For a Ride? - When Calls the Heart Season 8 Episode 5
Allie and Nathan - When Calls the Heart Season 8 Episode 5
  1. When Calls the Heart
  2. When Calls the Heart Season 8
  3. When Calls the Heart Season 8 Episode 5
  4. Watch When Calls the Heart Online: Season 8 Episode 5