Watch When Calls the Heart Online: Season 8 Episode 5

Who did not graduate?

Graduation day arrived on When Calls the Heart Season 8 Episode 5, but there were some big developments on the big day.

Meanwhile, Rosemary and Lee adjusted to having family in town for the first time.

Elsewhere, a letter from Dottie left all of the Coulters reeling.

What did the letter say?

Use the video above to watch When Calls the Heart online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.