What to Watch: Mystery 101, Genius: Aretha, The Gloaming

While many shows are on hiatus, there are still some solid options on your TV box this coming week.

With an influx of TV movies, ongoing favorite series, and some more, we have you covered.

Have a look below at what you should be watching!

Saturday, March 20

8/7c V.C. Andrews' Ruby (Lifetime)

Lifetime is taking another V.C. Andrews series for a spin with the first installment of The Landry Saga, Ruby.

Yes, you can expect more incest, some twins, backwoods Bayou madness, and a crap ton of secrets. Only this time, we get double the goodness with twins!

And fret not, we're covering it again. Brace yourselves for the snark. Tune in for our review! And don't forget the second installment airs on Sunday at 8/7c.

Sunday, March 21

8/7c Batwoman (The CW)

The party moves to island time as Ryan and Alice both arrive on Coryana. Will they find what they are looking for?

Sophie and Jacob continue to bumble through their search for Kate, while Mary and Luke are stuck holding down the fort.

With all the rumors of a "RR Return" flying around, who will Alice find behind Door Number Safiyah?

8/7c American Gods (Starz)

It has all come down to this.

Was Laura successful in killing the man who killed her, or was he pulling a long con, cunningly getting her to carry out the deed herself for some nefarious purpose?

Given everything we've seen so far, how handily he stepped aside for peace and into the path of his own spear leads us down a dangerous path.

To see it all unfold, be sure to watch the finale. Here's a look.

8/7c Mystery 101: Killer Timing (HMM)

If you're as big a fan of this series as I am, then you're going to love the latest installment of Mystery 101!

As Amy and Travis grow ever closer, a case threatens their safety like no other.

And when Travis' ex-wife comes into the picture, how will Amy react?

9/8c When Calls the Heart (Hallmark)

The following preview makes it pretty clear: Lucas has begun wooing Elizabeth in earnest.

He's got a lot of competition for her time, though, with graduation on the agenda, and parent-teacher conferences leading up to it.

And was that Nathan at Elizabeth's door? Eek! What does it mean?

Elsewhere, Rosemary and Lee discover that there is a lot more involved with mentoring Rachel, and Clara is stunned by something she learns about Jesse.

9/8c The Walking Dead (AMC)

Tension mounts when Princess wakes up in an abandoned train cart. Thanks to the episode already being available on AMC+, we got to watch it early.

It features some of the trippiest scenes on the series to date, as well as a deep dive into this thrilling new character.

You need to buckle in because it's a wild ride!

9/8c Genius: Aretha Franklin (NatGeo)

They've done it again!

Nat Geo offers a four-day event into the life of Aretha Franklin.

Starring Cynthia Erivo as the queen of soul, Genius follows Aretha from her childhood on, and you'll discover things about her life and talent that have eluded you until now.

9/8c The Gloaming (Starz)

Joining an already over-crowded night of television, Starz unveils The Gloaming. And it looks good!

Nobody does atmospheric murder mysteries better than they do in the UK and Ireland, and the setting of The Gloaming alone offers quite the visual experience.

But trying to piece together two crimes 20 years apart will have to be a journey unto itself.

10/9c Good Girls (NBC)

With Dean in prison, the ladies reach out to Rio to help them out as they look for another fall guy to take the blame. But asking Rio for help always comes with a price.

Elsewhere, Annie continues to struggle with Ben, while Ruby asks Stan for help with the ladies current predicament.

Will the ladies be able to get Dean off the hook?

Monday, March 22

10/9c Debris (NBC)

Debris has been getting better every episode.

The cases are more involved, and the mysteries surrounding the debris more significant to the story.

This week, the debris manipulates the air that people breathe. We just know there will be a personal connection with Finola or Bryan that leads to an answer for those unfortunate people.

10/9c New Amsterdam (NBC)

On an all-new New Amsterdam, Max has decided to bring baby Luna home, saying that it's "safe enough," but when he gets to Connecticut and sees the life that she has established over nearly a year with her grandparents, he second-guesses everything.

Meanwhile, Floyd is back at New Amsterdam after Evie broke things off with him, but he has to adjust to a Cardio unit that consists of a new doctor and resident acquired taste, Cassian Shin. The two of them butt heads and step on each other's toes.

Helen struggles with a family emergency and leaning on Shin for support,and Bloom tries to make sure her staff members are OK.

Wednesday, March 24

9/8c SEAL Team (CBS)

Jason's recent arrest by NCIS happened because Command accused him of committing a horrific crime during a mission.

Jason has to fight this battle without his brothers as Bravo is under a no-contact order.

Also, Mandy makes an unexpected return.

10/9c Good Trouble (Freeform)

Mariana's ability to hide her relationship with Evan gets much harder when one of the Byte Club members has to crash at The Coterie since everyone is struggling financially with being unemployed after quitting Speculate.

Meanwhile, Callie and Jamie's relationship tension may cause some issues when they have to negotiate terms for Yvonne's case, and Yvonne picks up on things.

Elsewhere, Callie learns a secret about Kathleen that may explain how and why she is the way that she is.

10/9c Resident Alien (Syfy)

Aww, man! Asta is grab-handing Harry's extermination device! She needs to step away from the ball!

It looks like they're going on the hunt for more alien bits to help Harry carry out his mission, which leads to an interesting guest star!

And will anyone else get in on their little secret before the finale? Check out the preview now.

Thursday, March 25

8/7c Walker (The CW)

Uh oh. It doesn't look like Liam is taking his knowledge about Emily's killer very well.

He's disheveled and unshaved, only appearing to tell his fiance what's up when his life is in jeopardy.

Uncool, Liam! Get your act together and bring your brother into the equation before you lose the chance!

