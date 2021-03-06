What to Watch: Station 19/Grey's Crossover Event, Stay Out of the F#ck!ng Attic, The One

Yes, we're actually promoting and hoping that you watch an awards show. The Critics Choice Awards show on The CW this Sunday, to be exact.

We're also thrilled that ABC dramas return, even if there is a dreaded crossover between Station 19 and Grey's Anatomy.

Find out what you should watch this week!

Saturday, March 6

8/7c Circle of Deception (Lifetime)

Law & Order SVU's Diane Neal entertains in Circle of Deception, Lifetime's latest Ann Rule-inspired film that's part of the Ripped from the Headlines slate.

Scheming, murder, lies, deception, and thrills are just some of what you can expect from this tantalizing crime drama about a murder plot between financially strapped friends that will have you glued to the screen.

Don't forget to check the site for an exclusive sneak peek of the film!

Sunday, March 7

8/7c 2021 Critics Choice Awards (The CW)

We know awards shows have taken a hit of late, and it's not exactly glamorous watching their video counterparts.

But two members of TV Fanatic are among its ranks, and we're very proud of the stellar group of nominees the group amassed this year.

The Undoing, I May Destroy you, Normal People, Lovecraft Country, Ozark, and Queen's Gambit are among the many nominees proving that when you vote based on merit, a beautifully diverse pool of talented nominees results.

Even better, All American's Taye Diggs hosts again. Presenters include Kevin Bacon, Angela Bassett, Mayim Bialik, Phoebe Dynevor, Morgan Freeman, Gal Gadot, Jim Gaffigan, Chris Hemsworth, Jameela Jamil, Eva Longoria, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Jared Padalecki, Kyra Sedgwick, Yara Shahidi, Courtney B. Vance, John David Washington, and Catherine Zeta-Jones.

And Zendaya gets the SeeHer award, too. Don't miss it!

8/7c American Gods (Starz)

In their quest to end Wednesday, Laura and Salim are forced to move beyond their comfort zones to learn to let go of their pasts.

Shadow will find a new side to his father as Wednesday begins to take on his enemies.

And Technical Boy will attempt to escape the prison of his own mind. Dang, that will be good!

9/8c When Calls the Heart (Hallmark)

On the latest episode of When Calls the Heart, Elizabeth is pretty sure she made her choice, but she's put to the test again when an explosion rocks Hope Valley.

Will it put a different spin on her future?

Nathan's past comes back to haunt him as he's put under investigation for something that happened in his past.

And look out, Clara! Jesse takes a liking to riding Lee's motorcycle, and that spells more friction for the newlyweds.

9/8c Shameless (Showtime)

After the most sporadic scheduling ever, Shameless is back to air the first of its six final episodes.

The emotional episode deals with the bombshell revelation that some members of the Gallaghers are ready to give the Southside up and move on to new lives elsewhere.

This has a huge impact on Frank, who is suffering from a recent medical ailment.

9/8c The Walking Dead (AMC)

Maggie's return was just the tip of the iceberg.

Now it's time to take a deep dive into the relationship between Carol and Daryl.

Their relationship has changed in recent months, but the episode highlights changes occurring for some time now.

Monday, March 8

9/8c Snowpiercer (TNT)

Back on the train once again, with a population reeling from the horrific coordinated murders of all but one breachmen, the pressure on Till to solve the case escalates even more.

Meanwhile, still on Big Alice, Miss Audrey takes the first steps down a familiar but dangerous path.

Will Wilford's plan finally be revealed? Has the democratic experiment of Snowpiercer met its doom?

9/8c 9-1-1 Lone Star

Fans and Owen are still reeling from the reveal that Owen is NOT the father of Gwyn's baby, but what does that mean for their relationship?

Owen may have to postpone his thoughts on that and pour all his focus into finding T.K. when his son and fellow paramedics are taken hostage after responding to a call at a parking garage. The case has Owen working alongside Carlos, but Carlos will also be working with his Texas Ranger father.

It's the winter finale, and the series won't return until April. 19, so it's bound to be explosive!

10/9c Debris (NBC)

If the pilot piqued your interest and you're eager to see what lies ahead on Debris, check out the preview below.

And if you want an even deeper peek into the series and one of its stars, Jonathan Tucker, then be here on Monday morning for our interview with the actor who portrays Bryan Benveneti.

It looks like everything counts on Bryan's relationship with Finola as they determine what the debris means to humanity's future.

Tuesday, March 9

8/7c The Flash (The CW)

Barry's got speed thinking, everybody! With this new power, Barry hopes to save Iris from the Mirrorverse -- finally.

But will he be successful?

Meanwhile, Eva must come to terms with her shocking discovery.

8/7c The Resident (FOX)

It's Nic's first day back on the job after recovering from her latest pregnancy health scare, but she comes face to face with the man who attacked her when he's wheeled into the ER.

Cain's recovery is slow, and there's a chance that he may not be able to practice surgery anymore, but he's directing all of his rage toward taking down the person who is speaking out against him a lawsuit. But the worst part about it? That person is Mina!

After the high of her first solo surgery, and with Cain gunning after her, Mina finds out some news about her immigration status, and she could be deported. It's the winter finale of The Resident!

9/8c Superman & Lois (The CW)

Clark realizes that he needs to spend some more time explaining the extent of his powers to his son.

How will Samuel feel about that?

Meanwhile, Lois joins forces with Chrissy to learn more about Morgan Edge.

10/9c New Amsterdam (NBC)

Kapoor is awake, but he's in for the fight of his life as he battles heart effects from his bout with COVID. Max brought in the big guns.

That's right, Floyd is back, and he's tasked with saving New Amsterdam's most beloved doctor, but it may be more than he can handle.

Meanwhile, Helen is still struggling with the new normal of a near post-pandemic world and may get a fast-track in development. Also, Iggy faces some issues of his own and gets help where he least expects it.

Wednesday, March 10

10/9c Good Trouble (Freeform)

It's another mini Fosters reunion when some of the Adams-Foster family and the Hunters gather together for another awkward family ordeal when they throw Brandon and Eliza a goodbye party.

Callie is forced to spend time with Jamie after their tumultuous breakup, and Mariana is scared to tell Stef and Lena about her new business move.

But hold on to your hats because the biggest reunion is between Jude and his first love, Connor! But the real question is, why is Connor at a Hunter event?!

10/9c Resident Alien (Syfy)

Resident Alien appears to be back to form as Harry and Dead Harry confront each other, and Harry gets the worst compliment he's ever had.

We'll also learn more about the military operation hunting for Harry. The big surprise is that they are right on the money with their investigation.

Speaking of investigations, Sheriff Mike is thrilled with the murder investigation, even wondering if they might get on Dateline.

Thursday, March 11

Stay Out of the Fucking Attic (Shudder)

Why yes, yes, you do want to watch a horror movie with that title. And if you're a horror fan and don't have Shudder (or AMC+), then you're missing out.

It's not a sales pitch; it's a fact. The streamer has an incredible array of flicks, and their originals are unique and kickass.

Stay Out of the Fucking Attic has all of the things and a pretty central horror rule at its core.

8/7c Station 19 (ABC)

9/8c Grey's Anatomy (ABC)

Both Station 19 and Grey's Anatomy return with a two-hour crossover event!

Carina and Andrew DeLuca are in hot pursuit of Opal, the sex trafficker behind many victims getting sent to Grey Sloan Memorial. It's a hair-raising ordeal and supposedly ( who knows with these crossovers) requires viewership of both series to get the full conclusion.

Meanwhile, on Station 19, Maya leaves Andy in charge of the yearly inspection. Vic helps Dean process the horridly racist experience he had in the aftermath of his and Sullivan's violent arrest while rescuing young girls.

And on Grey's Anatomy, Maggie and Winston spend time reconnecting with each other after his arrival in Seattle, and Jo works with Hayes and pushes him to bend some rules on a case.

9/8c Legacies (The CW)

Legacies finally returns after another hiatus, but the school is in a state of disrepair.

Alaric, Hope, and Lizzie join forces to get some funds back into the school, but how far will they go?

What will happen to Landon?

10/9c A Million Little Things (ABC)

Boston is under lockdown as COVID-19 spreads throughout the nation, which forces Maggie to return home and stay longer than she may have planned.

The pandemic has also shut down Rome's movie for an undeterminable amount of time.

Maggie's presence, potentially for Darcy, may cause new tensions between Darcy and Gary, and Eddie's back surgery is canceled because of the lockdown, which may make his relapse worse.

Friday, March 12

The One (Netflix)

If you've seen Soulmates and enjoyed the premise, you'll want to check out another take on genetically determined soulmates.

The One is set five minutes in the future, in a world where a DNA test can find your perfect partner – the one person you’re genetically predisposed to fall passionately in love with.

No matter how good your relationship, which one of us can honestly say we haven’t thought about whether there is someone better out there? What if a hair sample is all it takes to find them?

The idea is simple, but the implications are explosive. We will never think of love and relationships in the same way again.

