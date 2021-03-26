Writers Wanted! Reviewers Needed! We're Looking for a Few Good Fanatics!

We're always looking for a few good writers for the number of streaming shows alone!

But now we have even more to cover as nets like The CW are testing out a different phased rollout of originals.

Maybe your new favorite show will be covered by you!

We need more people with a passion for episodic television to share their views with their fellow fanatics.

Could you be that person?

TV Fanatic is looking for Fanatics to come on board, have fun, interact with readers and build their portfolio by doing something you already love to do:

Watch television.

Do you want to write about your favorite shows for a site that garners millions of page views per month? Now is your chance.

Does this sound like you?

Do your friends and family consider your knowledge of television more of an obsession than a pastime, while you assure them you're going to make something of all your insight and understanding? Make our home, your home!



If you're not actively watching TV, are you engaging others in conversation about it? You can get it all off your chest by writing for a broad audience right here.



Is your social media stream filled with writers, directors, networks, and other entertainment types because you need to understand them and want them to know what you think?



If you write for us, we'll share your work on our social sites with our million-plus followers and give you the credit you deserve.





Do you look at the critics featured on network advertising and wish you could see your quote highlighted? If you write for us, it could happen to you.



Are you willing to cover gems undiscovered to you, but of interest to our readers? Web series, the best in streaming? We need you on board.



Are you always making lists of the best and worst of television? Do you love reminding others why to revisit seminal moments in TV history? Are you dying to relive a show from yesterday or talk about tomorrow's TV?



Reviews, slideshows, editorials, "second take" reviews, previews, promos and so much more all are open to you.

If you're wondering what shows are open for review, there's no need to wait.

Some of the shows that currently need someone to love them as much as you do are below.

All Rise



Bull



Cruel Summer



FBI



FBI Most Wanted



Hallmark movies



Kung Fu



Magnum



Rebel



Republic of Sarah



SWAT

New shows get announced every day, and we want to offer the broadest coverage of reviews and editorials.

We need more voices to make that happen.

We also have a lot of comedies uncovered, but dramas get the highest praise from TV Fanatic readers, and it's for them we hope to cover the shows they love.

To apply, please send the following to Carissa Pavlica.

At least one writing sample showcasing your writing ability;



A description of your past writing experience and why you are interested in this opportunity;

What type of entertainment writing you find the most fascinating;



Your technical experience level with CMS products like WordPress or similar programs;



Thoughts on what sets you apart from other writers, what makes your voice interesting.



Share your favorite feature on TV Fanatic and why you read the site.

If you've posted on TV Fanatic, we'd love to take a look at your engagement, so send along your username.

We're looking for team players, people with enthusiasm and passion for television. Your love of the medium is as important as your love of the craft; engaging people at all levels is part of the ride.

You also need to have timely access to the shows you hope to cover. If you're reading this, then you've visited TV Fanatic. Hopefully, you are familiar with our reviews. We get them up as soon as possible after the original airing.

Fans don't want to wait a day or two; with so much airing around the world, time is of the essence to capture the window of opportunity for discussion and keep it open as people watch during the week.

Our pay structure is based on a per-pageview basis, is paid monthly, and doesn't expire. If your broadcast work soars again with streaming views, you'll be popular all over again!

In addition to the competitive revenue sharing, for your contributions, you will share your writing with a vast audience, receive promotion of your work, and the chance to include, along with each article you write, your Twitter handle, blog link, etc.

Don't just read TV Fanatic. Become a TV Fanatic and make your voice heard.

Carissa Pavlica is the managing editor and a staff writer and critic for TV Fanatic. She's a member of the Critic's Choice Association, enjoys mentoring writers, conversing with cats, and passionately discussing the nuances of television and film with anyone who will listen. Follow her on Twitter and email her here at TV Fanatic.