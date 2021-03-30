Young Sheldon Renewed for THREE Seasons!

The adventures of Sheldon Cooper are not coming to an end in the near future.

CBS announced today that it has renewed television's top-rated comedy Young Sheldon for three additional years, beginning with the 2021-2022 broadcast season.

The CBS original series premiered on Sept. 25, 2017, and focuses on the younger years of The Big Bang Theory's Sheldon Cooper.

"Under Chuck Lorre's and Steve Molaro's deft leadership, this superb cast and gifted writers have truly brought these wonderful characters to life," said Kelly Kahl, President, CBS Entertainment.

"YOUNG SHELDON dominates the broadcast comedy landscape by over +2.5 million viewers and is the lynchpin of CBS' top-rated Thursday comedy lineup. The humor, warmth, and heart exuded by the Cooper family is an undeniable hook for the millions of fans who tune in each week."

"We're excited to see what the next three seasons have in store for a slightly older Sheldon and all the Coopers."

The series is television's most-watched comedy, averaging over 9.6 million viewers each week.

It stars Iain Armitage, Zoe Perry, Lance Barber, Montana Jordan, Raegan Revord, and Annie Potts. Chuck Lorre, Steven Molaro, Jim Parsons, and Todd Spiewak are the executive producers for Chuck Lorre Productions, Inc., in association with Warner Bros. Television.

Young Sheldon joins The Equalizer, FBI, The Neighborhood, Bob Hearts Abishola, and FBI: Most Wanted as the network's renewed series.

Mom and NCIS: New Orleans are both canceled and will end with their current seasons.

Of the remaining CBS shows, B Positive, NCIS: Los Angeles, Magnum P.I., MacGyver, and SEAL Team are expected to be renewed.

NCIS, Blue Bloods, All Rise, S.W.A.T., and Clarice are on the bubble.

NCIS and Blue Bloods both command solid ratings, but it's concerning CBS has yet to pick either of them up for more episodes.

NCIS is said to be held up by Mark Harmon, who is reportedly eyeing his exit from the series.

The franchise is also poised to expand with NCIS: Hawaii next season.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.