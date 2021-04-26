90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? Preview Spells Doom for This Couple

A new season of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After is upon us.

The hit 90 Day Fiance spinoff returned to the air on Sunday with an installment that found the couples trying to adjust to married life.

One of the most polarizing couples of 90 Day Fiance Season 8 returned, and took up a considerable amount of screentime.

Mike Youngquist and Natalie Mordovtseva have hardly had a smooth relationship, what with cheating allegations and Mike calling off the wedding on the morning it was supposed to go ahead.

Fans were shocked when they actually got married, and 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After Season 6 Episode 1 found them both on a more upbeat note.

They genuinely seemed happy with one another, which seemed like a foreign concept just a few weeks ago.

While it was filled with seemingly happy moments for them on the premiere, a preview for an upcoming episode found them at odds, once again.

The blowout fight appears to stem from Mike apparently getting messages from an unidentified woman, including explicit photos.

What looks like a nice dinner between the couple turned into a wild argument, with the following being said.

Natalie: Do you think I will get along with your friends?

Mike: You sometimes come off a little harsh. Everyone is like family-oriented...

Natalie: Maybe they shouldn't send naked pictures to you, then I will be polite.

Mike: You don't talk anymore. I'm going to take off.

Natalie: [To camera] A girl from Nevada. He said she's his friend, but she kept sending him [photos of] her boobs.

Those are some wild accusations, but given that their relationship was already built on shaky ground, another argument was inevitable.

Mike's Uncle Beau previously revealed that the pair had called it quits after almost a year of marriage, showing how behind in the times the TLC cameras are.

But, the recent tell-all was filmed just weeks ago, suggesting they rekindled their relationship at some point.

Then again, Beau could be baiting viewers, so they stay tuned. We'll only know when we tune in as the episodes play out ... or unless either Mike or Natalie reveals what happened.

But they probably have a contract with TLC preventing them from spoiling storylines.

That's not to say they seemed connected at the tell-all. There were some wild accusations thrown around and Natalie didn't seem to want to be anywhere near Mike.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.