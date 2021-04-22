American Horror Story: Paris Jackson Joins Season 10 Cast

The impressive cast of American Horror Story Season 10 continues to expand.

Per TMZ, the latest addition is Paris Jackson.

The outlet did not shed any light on who she will be playing, but given that FX typically keeps AHS under wraps until transmission, it makes sense.

Co-creator Ryan Murphy has been dropping casting details throughout the long hiatus between seasons, and he has yet to respond to the report from TMZ.

Murphy did recently reveal that American Horror Story Season 10 would be titled "Double Feature" and would feature two mini-seasons.

Jackson's involvement is said to be in an episode in the second half of the mini-season, meaning that we probably have some time to wait before she enters the AHS universe.

What's more, the same report also claims that Emma Roberts will be making her grand return to the franchise during the tenth season.

Roberts has appeared in multiple seasons, beginning with American Horror Story: Coven. She was also a lead of American Horror Story: 1984.

Kaia Gerber and Macaulay Culkin are also set to appear in the cast that includes Evan Peters, Sarah Paulson, Kathy Bates, Billie Lourd, Adina Porter, Lily Rabe, Angelica Ross, and Finn Wittrock.

"The Title of American Horror Story 10 is... Double Feature," a teaser video Murphy shared last month teased of the upcoming season.

"Two Terrifying Stories ... One Season One By the Sea ... One By the Sand More to Come," the clip continued.

While there were some questions about which form the series would take, Murphy later clarified that it was two seasons in one.

"So double the viewing pleasure. One set by the sea (this cast has already been announced). A second by the sand (that casting announcement coming)."

Murphy also shared a photo of Grossman and Culkin, seemingly confirming they would be villains.

As for Paris, she is well-known for being the daughter of the late Michael Jackson, but this is not her first acting role.

She has already appeared in the FOX drama, Star, Scream: The TV Series, as well as the movie, Gringo.

