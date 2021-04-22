Below Deck Franchise Expands as Multiple Spinoffs Set Sail

The Below Deck franchise is poised to be a cornerstone of NBCUniversal's reality lineup for the years to come.

Deadline is reporting that the media conglomerate is in the early stages of bringing two new series to fruition.

One of the series will be set around Australia, and the other will be set around Iceland.

The outlet even reveals that 51 Minds Entertainment is aboard the Australia-set season.

The company is well-known for bringing the original series, as well Below Deck: Sailing Yacht and Below Deck: Mediterranean to life.

As for the Iceland-set series, Shed Media is set to bring this series to the masses, but the outlet notes that The Real Housewives and Love & Hip Hop franchises have different production companies across their shows.

The original Below Deck has been a ratings winner for Bravo throughout its eight-season run, with its most recent season concluding on par with the previous season.

We live in a world in which ratings are diminishing due to the rise of streaming, but Below Deck, much like 90 Day Fiance, continues to flourish in the traditional ratings.

The series made a splashy debut in 2013 and is poised to continue taking to the high seas for many years yet.

As for Below Deck: Mediterranean, the most recent season logged the highest ratings to date.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht, however, has not been as big of a hit as its predecessors, but the numbers are decent for Bravo.

What helps the franchise as a whole is that there are new cast members throughout the shows due to the turnover in guests, helping to keep the show fresh.

There's no word on if the two newest spinoffs will be headed to Bravo or if they'll join the world of streaming over at Peacock.

The Real Housewives of Miami reboot and The Real Housewives: All Stars are in the works away from the cabler.

