CBS Renews Blue Bloods, Magnum P.I, & More

CBS is doubling down on some of its most popular series.

The network on Thursday picked up Blue Bloods Season 12, S.W.A.T. Season 5, Magnum P.I. Season 4, and Bull Season 6.

Out of those renewals, Bull and Magnum P.I. seemed the most likely.

Blue Bloods is currently averaging 6.4 million viewers and a 0.5 rating -- down double digits year-to-year.

But most shows are down and it remains a solid option on Fridays. The only thing that would have held up a renewal is the age of the series.

Series get more expensive as they age, but it's nice to know that more episodes are on the way for the fans who have watched for over a decade.

As for Magnum P.I., it has held up well this season, averaging 5.7 million viewers and a 0.5 rating, so renewal was never out of the question.

The concerning news recently was that MacGyver had been canceled after five seasons, despite pulling in 18-49 demo ratings on par with its fellow Friday CBS dramas.

Bull has lost a big chunk of viewers this season (5 million viewers/0.4 rating), but its demo tally is identical to one year earlier, likely fueling the renewal.

S.W.A.T. is the shocker here. It is averaging 3.2 million viewers and a 0.4 rating -- logging a lot of series lows this year.

But the series must be making a decent amount of money for the network to snag a renewal despite the soft on-air results.

Now more than ever, the networks are looking at other ways to monetize their shows. Live ratings are dropping. Hard.

The network also renewed NCIS on Thursday. That series was in limbo due to contract negotiations with Mark Harmon.

Even though it's renewed, his role is unclear going forward, with it being likely he will go part-time after mulling a permanent exit.

CBS has already picked up The Equalizer (for Season 2), FBI (Season 4), FBI: Most Wanted (Season 3), Bob Hearts Abishola (Season 3), The Neighborhood (Season 4), and Young Sheldon (Seasons 5-7).

All Rise, B Positive, Clarice, NCIS: Los Angeles, SEAL Team, The Unicorn, and United States of Al remain on the bubble.

Of those shows, NCIS: Los Angeles and SEAL Team stand the best shot at another season.

