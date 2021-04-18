Charmed (2018) Season 3 Episode 10 Review: Bruja-Ha

If you were anxious to learn the truths behind the Tomb of Chaos, Charmed (2018) Season 3 Episode 10 was the one for you.

But in true Charmed (2018) fashion, they answered questions and quickly posed a couple more. The Charmed Ones might now know how the Tomb came to be, but they still have an allergy to solve. Plus, everything may not be falling into place as nicely as it seems to be.

Overall, "Bruja-Ha" was an action-packed and emotion-filled hour that effectively balanced character moments with scenes that drove the plot forward.

I think that the question on everyone's minds is "what now?"

The rift in the Tomb of Chaos that allowed hundreds of creatures to enter the mortal world has been closed. The sisters met the Tomb's creators, the Perfecti, who explained how the fifth-dimensional world came to be.

And soon, they won't have an allergy to magical beings.

It all just seems too good to be true. Or, should I say, Aladria and Mo are too perfect -- pun intended -- to be true.

There is something off about those two, and I'm shocked that the Charmed Ones trust them so readily. Sooner or later, they are most likely going to regret that decision.

Going off of this episode alone, one could predict that the Perfecti's negative views of the sisters' world will come into play.

The Charmed Ones thought that Aladria and Mo would be mad that they accidentally tore a hole between the dimensions. However, they were relieved because of the disarray that has taken over the mortal world.

Could they perhaps try to "fix" this world like they did tens of thousands of years ago?

Or maybe the Perfecti really are the good guys who Macy, Mel, and Maggie can trust. But they could also end up being just like the Avatars on the original Charmed. We're going to go with the latter option.

It's safe to say that, at the very least, the sisters won't have to deal with the ancient creatures escaping from the Tomb of Chaos anymore. The Perfecti made sure of that.

The prison world is no longer a threat, which is a huge relief for these witches. But as viewers, we're going to miss seeing what monsters the writers create every week. Maggie's doppelgänger was definitely a highlight.

As seen on the preview for Charmed (2018) Season 3 Episode 11, the Perfecti bank promises to help them solve their allergy.

There do appear to be some complications that arise from that. We won't delve into that too deeply until the episode airs, though.

As Mel said, their luck is turning around. But right when you start to get comfortable, that's when the real danger hits. And we'll just be sitting here, waiting for all the drama.

Josefina is proving to be a great addition to this group of characters.

She's young and eager -- a stark contrast to the experienced and knowledgable Charmed Ones.

Josefina brings something new to the table that we haven't seen since Charmed (2018) Season 1, when the sisters first found out they were witches.

Her relationship with all of them is fun and exciting, and we can't wait to see Josefina and Mel finish the new and improved Book of Shadows.

We also can't help but root for Josefina to get her powers one day. It will most likely be a long journey, but it will be very satisfying and heartwarming once she acquires them.

Outside of the plot, the overarching tone of the hour was exhaustion.

All of the Charmed Ones were feeling drained and stressed after their week-long battle trying to stop all the creatures that escaped from the Tomb of Chaos.

They are taking on too much all at once with their personal lives and their magical ones. And a balance of the two was impossible due to the extreme amount of vanquishes they needed to complete.

Though most of us aren't dealing with magical problems, I think we can all relate to Macy, Mel, and Maggie, given this past year and the pandemic.

It's not lost on us that Charmed (2018) was trying to reach out to its viewers and speak to them through the characters. It was touching, and it allowed us to connect to the sisters.

The one who suffered the most from the over-exertion was Maggie.

Her psych class, the looming internship, and helping her sisters kill the ancient creatures forced her to use her empath powers on herself. She then, literally, fought off her fears and self-doubts.

She is only one person, and there's only so much she can take.

Thankfully, Maggie got a bit of sisterly advice from Mel and will start seeing a therapist. It's about time she asked others for help instead of bearing the weight all by herself.

The writers teased us with Harry and Macy when the Perfecti borrowed Harry's powers, and then they quickly snatched them away from us again.

The couple was finally able to touch, and their scenes together were as sweet as can be. Which, of course, means that danger is heading their way.

Harry's fear of watching Macy grow old while he stays immortal has been sprinkled into a majority of Charmed (2018) Season 3's episodes.

And getting a taste of the mortal life is likely to put Harry over the edge. He's going to want to become a mortal and leave his Whitelighter ways behind. And Macy is going to want to protect him at all costs.

What this all means for them is up in the air, and we'll have to wait to see what becomes of this conflict of interests.

What did you think, Charmed Fanatics?

Do you trust Aladria and Mo? Are you happy that Maggie is going to start seeing a therapist? Do you like Josefina's character?

And did any original Charmed fans spot the show's nod to its predecessor with the cover of Mel's Book of Shadows?

Let me know in the comments

Charmed (2018) airs Sundays at 9/8c on The CW.

Sarah Little is a staff writer for TV Fanatic. Follow her on Twitter.