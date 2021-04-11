Charmed (2018) Season 3 Episode 9 Review: No Hablo Brujería

An intriguing new character, a solved curse, and a reformed demon are all in a day's work for the Charmed Ones.

Charmed (2018) Season 3 continued to dig deeper into its season-long mystery of ancient tablets, magical allergies, and chaos with Charmed (2018) Season 3 Episode 9 while also staying true to its heartwarming roots.

It was an emotionally charged hour as Macy was still reeling from the events of Charmed (2018) Season 3 Episode 8, Jordan struggled with his curse, and the aforementioned new character sought acceptance.

It would have been strange if Macy wasn't still dealing with the Shea Group incident's aftermath, so we're glad it's being addressed.

Unfortunately, Macy's trauma isn't uncommon, but that doesn't mean that the emotions surrounding it aren't complicated. She doesn't know how to feel or how to move forward.

All she knows is that she is angry. And if there was anyone who could empathize with her, it's Jordan.

Macy: You went out with this girl for how long?

Jordan: Too long.

Macy: How did you not know you deserve better?

Jordan: Ah, water off a duck's back.

Macy: Water off a duck's back? Don't you ever get angry?

Jordan: Only when people sucker punch me in the nose when I'm giving them boxing lessons.

Harry wanted to be there for Macy, but he didn't know how to understand what she was going through. He's a White man who will never be able to get what it's like to walk in Macy's shoes.

Jordan, on the other hand, can relate to Macy on a level that Harry never could. And a beautiful friendship is born.

Macy and Jordan are an unlikely pair since they haven't shared many scenes. But we have to wonder why they haven't because they share a natural chemistry that begs the two of them to be friends.

At first, Macy couldn't understand why Jordan was so chill all the time despite the awful things that happened to him. It was especially frustrating to her since she was so angry herself.

Macy: The burden you're carrying is too big.

As their time in the magical realm progressed, Macy realized that he was a lot like her. And that they deserved so much better than the cards they have been dealt in life.

Their scenes on this episode were wonderful for character growth and produced some of the best lines. They were subtle yet emotional in execution and will no doubt have a lasting effect on both characters.

Macy still has a long road ahead of her in terms of recovery and moving forward, but her story on "No Hablo Brujería" was a start.

It also helps that Harry's journey with Abby helped him understand that he will never understand Macy's pain. He wishes that he could, but he can't.

His acknowledgment of that fact proves why he and Macy are so good for one another.

They can spend the entirety of an episode apart and then come together at the end to reflect and share what they have learned.

Neither Harry nor Macy are dependent on the other, but they complement one another so well. We just hope they solve their allergy problem soon because they deserve the luxury of closeness.

A major development of the hour was Jordan's curse finally being lifted. It was a bit of a surprise, but not unwelcome in the slightest.

Jordan is a character with whom we haven't spent too much time, so it can sometimes be difficult to connect to him. But that isn't the case now.

We literally took a walk down memory lane with Jordan, and, unfortunately, they weren't happy memories.

His girlfriend walking all over him in high school is one thing, but seeing him interact with his translator who died in Afghanistan is a whole other kind of pain.

That, coupled with a curse he never deserved, makes us feel for him in a way we never did before. Jordan truly is an interesting, complex character who we can't wait to see more of, especially now that his curse is gone.

We met a new member of the Charmed Ones' family, Josefina, and we couldn't be more excited at her presence on the show.

Marisol's past has always been a bit of a mystery, so it's satisfying to get more insight into the family's history.

Maggie: ...call your family. Ask them for help!

Marisol ran off with The Book of Shadows when she was younger, leaving her family in her wake. Of course, we can't dismiss Marisol or her intentions as irrational or inconsiderate since the circumstances are relatively unknown.

What we do know is that Josefina left her family as well. Though, she didn't have a choice.

As a transgender woman, Josefina's family rejected the notion that she could gain her witch powers. As a result, she was kicked out and forced to learn everything she knows about magic on her own.

It's heartbreaking, to say the least, but if there is a group of people who are understanding and welcoming to all, it's the Charmed Ones.

Macy, Mel, and Maggie are the perfect people to help Josefina manifest and harness her powers. It's the ideal situation for all involved.

Josefina will learn more about magic, and the sisters will learn more about their family. Plus, we are sure that the four of them will form an unbreakable bond in the process.

As fans of this show, all of us should be excited at the prospect of more familial love.

Amid all the family drama and emotional scenes, Harry and Abby tracked down a lead regarding the ancient tablet.

Unfortunately, the result appeared to release even more chaos onto their world, but progress is progress. Plus, their journey reinforced the notion that logic and emotion go hand-in-hand. One without the other does not work.

This tied into Harry's struggle with understanding Macy, but it also was relevant in Abby's ongoing story that started on the last episode.

Abby: I'd be delighted to help with your ancient demon translation, dear Harold. But first a drink. You must try this whiskey. Very rare. Picked it up at a charity auction.

Harry: "Dear Harold," "delighted to help," "charity auction"? Who are you? And what have you done with Abigael the Abonimable?

It seems as though Abby is serious about her road to redemption. And at least she's going about it the right way.

Time will only tell if Abby is successful. However, we hope that she can redeem herself because we love a good character development story.

What did you think, Charmed Fanatics?

Were you happy to see Macy and Jordan bonding? How do you feel about Jordan breaking free from his curse? Do you love Josefina already?

And is Abby redeemable?

