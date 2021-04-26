Days of Our Lives Spoilers Week of 4-26-21: Will Gwen Lose Her Baby?

Gwen may have decided not to have an abortion, but that doesn't mean she's going to have this baby.

According to spoilers for Days of Our Lives, during the week of 4-26-21, Abigail and Gwen fight again... and Gwen falls down the steps.

It won't be surprising if she miscarries. Will Days of Our Lives go this route?

Gwen is the third character to fall down the steps in the last couple of years.

Haley died after losing her balance while arguing with an out-of-control Kristen after baby Rachel supposedly died, and Julie also took a tumble after fighting with Gabi.

But Gwen's situation is more reminiscent of years ago when a pregnant Jan Spears lost her baby after falling down the stairs but kept the miscarriage secret in an attempt to hold onto Shawn.

Could Days of Our Lives be going there again?

Considering that Abigail wants Gwen to abort the baby and wants revenge for Gwen's killing Laura, this seems likely.

The spoiler clip shows Gwen falling, but it isn't clear whether Abigail pushes her on purpose.

Abigail's behavior has been unhinged lately. She's insisted that Gwen became pregnant just to mess with her, denied that there was any baby at all, and once it became clear that Gwen WAS pregnant, demanded that she terminate the pregnancy if she was serious about making amends.

So Abigail may shove Gwen down the stairs on purpose to cause a miscarriage, but it's equally possible that Abigail will be accused of it when it was an accident.

Abigail isn't the only consideration. The other question is: will Gwen pretend the baby is fine if she miscarries?

Days of Our Lives is no stranger to stories like this, and spoilers say Gwen will tell another big lie.

So the only question is whether that lie is her continued pregnancy or her claim that Abigail did it on purpose.

Not interested in Abigail/Gwen? No worries. Please scroll down for eleven official spoiler photos about everything going on during the week of 4-26-21!

Philip takes Gabi home to make love.

This isn't much of a spoiler since Gabi asked Philip to take her home for that purpose already, and he agreed.

The question here is whether one or both of them will fall hard for the other now.

With a fake Kate threatening to break up Jake and Kate for good and Gabi, not over her ex, could Philip be setting himself up for heartbreak again?

Theo says goodbye to his family.

It saddens me that Theo only stays in Salem for a few weeks at a time, especially given that he has a baby goddaughter to look after now.

But since he's taking Ciara and her constant tantrums about Ben with him, he's doing a public service by leaving this time.

This appears to be an emotional farewell for Abe, which is odd because he spent all of two minutes with his son during this visit.

Ben tries to prevent Ciara from leaving Salem.

This is the sort of thing that makes Ciara/Ben hard to root for. Ben's demands that Ciara stays and attempts to force the issue aren't romantic. They're abusive.

And all they do is convince Ciara even more than she needs to be as far away from him as possible.

At least with Ciara gone, there's a chance Ben will be likable again. Sheesh.

Jan and Nicole have a tense encounter.

Nicole has great reporter instincts (could she please go back to a news job instead of wasting her talents on Basic Black?), so could she realize that Jan killed Charlie?

I can't think of any other reason for tension between these two.

They were friends once, and Jan's misbehavior earlier led to Allie agreeing to move in with Nicole, so what's the deal otherwise?

Belle accuses Sami of framing her for Charlie's murder!

Belle, stop being stupid.

Sami has been proven to be on a trans-Atlantic flight while Charlie was being shot. And she wanted Belle to represent her when she was accused, so she has no reason to frame her now.

I guess she COULD have been seeking revenge for Belle firing her as a client, but that's a stretch, especially as Sami is busy trying to get Kristen off her back.

In any case, this appears to be yet another excuse for Belle to rant about how Sami kidnapped her when she was a newborn. Let it go already!

Nicole is unhappy when Ava reveals she and Rafe shared a kiss.

I'm unhappy too. I want Nicole to dump Eric, who has abandoned their marriage and get with Rafe already.

Plus, as much as Rafe seems to like the bad girls, he and Ava don't seem right together.

Anyway, I hope that Nicole's feelings wake her up to what she really wants and doesn't just result in a catfight with her best frenemy.

Lucas and Sami try to sell his lie to Chloe.

Ugh. It's bad enough that Lucas made up a story about dying of a brain tumor in the first place.

The more he and Sami drag this out, the more irreparable the damage will be when Chloe eventually finds out.

I'm all for Lucas and Sami getting closer, but not like THIS.

Allie and Tripp share a close moment.

Yay!

These two have a sweet friendship that is building to something more, and so far, it's being handled just right.

Please, writers, don't screw this one up. We need some real romance on Days of Our Lives.

Kristen reveals her plans to Kate.

Here we go again.

Take the footage of Kristen kidnapping Sarah, revealing she's going to masquerade as her, and donning that disguise to break up with Sarah's fiancee... and edit to replace Sarah with Kate and Xander with Jake.

It wasn't entertaining the first time. Can someone catch Kristen without getting knocked out by her, please?

Abigail and Gwen have a major showdown.

This is the showdown that ends up with Gwen tumbling down a flight of stairs.

The saddest thing about this is that it is completely unnecessary. According to spoilers, Gwen was planning on leaving town anyway.

So if Abigail had just left her alone, she'd have gotten what she wanted, Gwen could have her baby off-screen, and we'd all be happy (especially viewers who have had enough of this obnoxious story.)

"Kate" breaks up with a bewildered Jake.

Again, we did this already less than a month ago.

The fact that no one can tell when someone is only pretending to be their lover is utterly ridiculous.

And why does Kristen have a perfect replica of every Salem resident's face, anyway?

Over to you, Days of Our Lives fanatics. Do you think Abigail pushes Gwen on purpose? And what do you think about the rest of these Days of Our Lives spoilers for the week of 4-26-21?

